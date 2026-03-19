Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 and last traded at GBX 115.09, with a volume of 23596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Redcentric Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.75.

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Insider Activity at Redcentric

In other Redcentric news, insider Richard McGuire acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £34,220. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

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