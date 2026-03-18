YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3147 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of RDTY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 6,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.07.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
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