YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3147 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of RDTY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 6,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.07.

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YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

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