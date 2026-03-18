2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

2x XRP ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRPT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. 2x XRP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $618.52.

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About 2x XRP ETF

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Volatility Shares Trust – 2x XRP ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

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