2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
2x XRP ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ XRPT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. 2x XRP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $618.52.
About 2x XRP ETF
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