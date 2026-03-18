NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:QQQI)

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6089 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQI stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 5,657,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Get NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,394,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 2,295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000.

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.