Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 3/3/2026 – TJX Companies was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.
- 2/28/2026 – TJX Companies was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from $165.00.
- 2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.
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