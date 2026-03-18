Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/3/2026 – TJX Companies was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

2/28/2026 – TJX Companies was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from $165.00.

2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – TJX Companies had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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