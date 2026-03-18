Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.50 and last traded at $299.0880. 7,168,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,054,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Visa Trading Down 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Carter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $486,177,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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