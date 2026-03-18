Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) SVP Sells $11,942.45 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $11,942.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 198,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,566.35. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Machinas Beneski also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 7,132 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $18,543.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 7,549 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,059.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 5,509,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

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Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

Further Reading

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