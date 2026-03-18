Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $807.21 and last traded at $806.5150, with a volume of 35966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $788.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.67.

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Ubiquiti Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

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Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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