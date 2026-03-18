Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 299,122 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 12th total of 253,845 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 157,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of AGM traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $210.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

AGM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AGM

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,324,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.