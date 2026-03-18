Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 91,322 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $31.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $496.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 966,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,114,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 709,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

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