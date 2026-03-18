Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.70 and last traded at C$67.70, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.63.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.17.

About Guardian Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.