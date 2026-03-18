Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 8,690 shares.The stock last traded at $6.98 and had previously closed at $6.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Campari Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVDCF
Campari Group Stock Up 1.2%
Campari Group Company Profile
Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.
The company’s flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.
Further Reading
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