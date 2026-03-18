Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 8,690 shares.The stock last traded at $6.98 and had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Campari Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Campari Group Stock Up 1.2%

Campari Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

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Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

The company’s flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.

Further Reading

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