Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Declines By 15.0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,629,515 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 13,688,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.
Boeing Trading Down 2.1%
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
More Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA analyst says production ramps and defense growth provide upside that can offset near‑term commercial margin pressure, highlighting the company’s long‑term operational recovery. Boeing Seen Steady On Production, Defense Upside
- Positive Sentiment: A supplier (Astronics) won a contract to supply fuel‑tank access doors for the 737 MAX, underlining ongoing work and supplier demand on Boeing’s core single‑aisle program. Astronics Wins Boeing 737 MAX Contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/investor attention on BA has increased searches and coverage — this can boost volatility and trading volume but doesn’t change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts/commentary suggest Boeing remains a multi‑year play despite cyclical headwinds such as fuel spikes — useful context for long‑term investors but less relevant to near‑term price moves. Boeing: Ignore Fuel Price Spikes For This Decade Play
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Jay Malave said the Spirit AeroSystems takeover has produced higher‑than‑expected costs; Boeing now expects its commercial airplane division to return to profit in 2027 (later than prior hopes) and warned margins could be deeply negative this quarter. That guidance is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Boeing Expects Challenges From Absorption of Spirit AeroSystems
- Negative Sentiment: Atlas Air ordered Airbus A350 freighters — a notable customer shift that raises questions about Boeing’s competitiveness and timing for widebody freighter programs (e.g., 777‑8F). Atlas Air Airbus Shift Tests Confidence In Boeing Widebody Freighters
- Negative Sentiment: A federal judge cleared a shareholder class action over alleged concealment of 737 MAX safety issues, adding legal and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Boeing shareholders can pursue class action over 737 MAX safety
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing asked suppliers to check for impacts from the Middle East war — an operational risk that could constrain production if supply lines are disrupted. Boeing asks suppliers to check for Middle East impact as war rages
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
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