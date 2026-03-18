Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Declines By 15.0%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,629,515 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 13,688,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,133,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

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Boeing Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.14. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Boeing Company Profile

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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