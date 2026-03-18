SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. SUNation Energy had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a negative return on equity of 120.96%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter.

SUNation Energy Price Performance

SUNation Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. SUNation Energy has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SUNation Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About SUNation Energy

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SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

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