Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.86 and last traded at $199.46. Approximately 28,188,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 38,312,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

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Positive Sentiment: Samsung signs an MoU to supply HBM4 for AMD’s upcoming Instinct MI455X accelerators and discuss DRAM and foundry cooperation — this directly eases a key AI‑memory bottleneck and strengthens AMD’s supply flexibility. Read More.

Samsung signs an MoU to supply HBM4 for AMD’s upcoming Instinct MI455X accelerators and discuss DRAM and foundry cooperation — this directly eases a key AI‑memory bottleneck and strengthens AMD’s supply flexibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Celestica collaboration to commercialize the Helios rack‑scale AI platform expands AMD’s route‑to‑market for data‑center Instinct GPUs and helps position AMD in hyperscaler deployments. Read More.

Celestica collaboration to commercialize the Helios rack‑scale AI platform expands AMD’s route‑to‑market for data‑center Instinct GPUs and helps position AMD in hyperscaler deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adeia multi‑year IP license and settlement removes legal overhang and supplies AMD with additional semiconductor IP, reducing execution risk on new product designs. Read More.

Adeia multi‑year IP license and settlement removes legal overhang and supplies AMD with additional semiconductor IP, reducing execution risk on new product designs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysis after NVIDIA’s GTC argues the event is bullish for AMD — highlighting demand for open, non‑proprietary architectures (Helios) and MI455X memory capacity advantages versus vertically integrated rivals. That narrative supports AMD as a hyperscaler alternative. Read More.

Analysis after NVIDIA’s GTC argues the event is bullish for AMD — highlighting demand for open, non‑proprietary architectures (Helios) and MI455X memory capacity advantages versus vertically integrated rivals. That narrative supports AMD as a hyperscaler alternative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Leak reports of a Ryzen (Zen 5) refresh give a near‑term product catalyst in client CPUs that can help revenue diversification beyond datacenter GPUs. Read More.

Leak reports of a Ryzen (Zen 5) refresh give a near‑term product catalyst in client CPUs that can help revenue diversification beyond datacenter GPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA has restarted H200 production in China after securing licenses — this suggests China demand is being served, which could keep competitive dynamics in AI accelerators tight. Read More.

NVIDIA has restarted H200 production in China after securing licenses — this suggests China demand is being served, which could keep competitive dynamics in AI accelerators tight. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analyst and market notes reiterate mixed views (sector‑perform or cautious takes) while many brokers remain constructive; consensus still tilts positive but valuation remains rich vs. some peers. Read More.

Some analyst and market notes reiterate mixed views (sector‑perform or cautious takes) while many brokers remain constructive; consensus still tilts positive but valuation remains rich vs. some peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su sold 85,000 shares (~$16.9M), a headline that can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite being routine personal liquidity. SEC filing: Read More.

CEO Lisa Su sold 85,000 shares (~$16.9M), a headline that can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite being routine personal liquidity. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro noise — oil‑supply shocks and periodic analyst caution — can trigger short‑term volatility across chip names and may cap upside if growth or margin forecasts are trimmed. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $325.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,864,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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