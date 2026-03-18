Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Buys $31,360.00 in Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,574,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,680,523.84. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exzeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of XZO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 153,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,785. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15.

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Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XZO. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XZO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exzeo Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Exzeo Group

Exzeo Group Company Profile

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Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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