Melvin Keating Purchases 240 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin Keating purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.12 per share, with a total value of $16,348.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.84. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. 309,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,281. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.36.

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Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,160,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $104,878,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 690,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,675,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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