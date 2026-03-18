Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $208.83 and last traded at $209.87. 37,419,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 51,738,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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