Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $208.83 and last traded at $209.87. 37,419,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 51,738,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.20.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon rolls out 1‑hour and 3‑hour delivery across many U.S. cities — a move to win quick‑commerce and defend market share vs. Walmart and delivery apps. Faster paid delivery could lift short‑term revenue/market share in essentials and raise customer engagement. Amazon launches 1-hour shipping in US cities to challenge Walmart
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy projects AI could double AWS’s long‑term revenue outlook (to ~$600B/year). Coupled with new deals (including OpenAI distribution via AWS to government customers), this reinforces AWS as the core growth/profit engine. That long‑run thesis is supporting analyst upgrades and price‑target increases. Amazon CEO sees AI doubling AWS sales projections to $600B
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is shifting Prime Day into June — a tactical move to pull demand into Q2 and smooth near‑term results, which could help the company beat near‑term expectations but may create tougher comps later. Amazon’s Prime Day Shift: Why Moving It to June Matters
- Neutral Sentiment: An appeals court has paused a lower‑court injunction involving Perplexity AI agents and Amazon’s systems — a procedural win that eases an immediate legal/operational threat but leaves broader policy questions unresolved. Appeals Court Pauses Order Against Perplexity Bots in Amazon Dispute
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon plans to slash USPS package volume (and that recent USPS contract talks stalled) are introducing execution and timing risk for fulfillment transitions — plus political/media scrutiny. Concerns around logistics disruption and one‑time costs likely weigh on sentiment. Amazon says U.S. Postal Service ‘walked away at the eleventh hour’ in negotiations
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety about Amazon’s large AI capex and recent massive bond issuance is growing — analysts revised hyperscaler debt forecasts after Amazon’s bond sale — and Microsoft is reportedly weighing legal action over a large Amazon‑OpenAI cloud deal, creating regulatory/legal uncertainty that can pressure multiples. Those factors help explain today’s pullback. Analysts revise AI hyperscaler debt forecasts after Amazon bond sale Microsoft weighs legal action over $50 billion Amazon‑OpenAI cloud deal
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.