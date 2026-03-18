PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan Sells 675 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

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PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The business had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Key Headlines Impacting PTC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PTC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 15.4% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2,075.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 204,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PTC by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

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PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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