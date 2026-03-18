TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD) Releases Earnings Results

TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. TEN had a negative return on equity of 346.32% and a negative net margin of 335.04%.The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

TEN Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ XHLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84. TEN has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Get TEN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised TEN to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TEN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

TEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. We mainly produce virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by our proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. TEN Holdings, Inc was incorporated under the laws of the State of Pennsylvania as a business corporation on February 12, 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.