James Winston King Sells 1,001 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $164,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,385.86. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, December 18th, James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.3%

GWRE traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. 1,073,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Guidewire Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed a meaningful beat: Guidewire reported accelerating revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the company’s cloud transition and AI-driven growth thesis. Analysts still skew positive on the name, leaving upside in consensus targets.

Q4 results showed a meaningful beat: Guidewire reported accelerating revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the company’s cloud transition and AI-driven growth thesis. Analysts still skew positive on the name, leaving upside in consensus targets. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a $500 million share repurchase program (authorized Jan. 8), which reduces float and can support the stock over time; MarketBeat coverage highlights the buyback as a potential catalyst. Guidewire’s Buyback Could Be the Clue the Sell-Off Is Ending

The Board authorized a $500 million share repurchase program (authorized Jan. 8), which reduces float and can support the stock over time; MarketBeat coverage highlights the buyback as a potential catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and thematic views are mixed: recent write-ups discuss AI-driven re-rating potential but also note multiple compression, leaving the investment case in flux. See Yahoo’s note on the shifting investment story. How The Guidewire (GWRE) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Multiple Compression

Coverage and thematic views are mixed: recent write-ups discuss AI-driven re-rating potential but also note multiple compression, leaving the investment case in flux. See Yahoo’s note on the shifting investment story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey) flags a loss of short‑term momentum after a strong run; that may explain choppiness but doesn’t negate the company’s longer-term growth metrics. Guidewire (GWRE) Lost Some Momentum in Q4 after a Strong Run

Some commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey) flags a loss of short‑term momentum after a strong run; that may explain choppiness but doesn’t negate the company’s longer-term growth metrics. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO, CAO and other senior insiders sold shares on March 16–17 (multiple Form 4 filings). The cluster of sales — including several large transactions — is being interpreted as a negative signal by the market. See the InsiderTrades alert summarizing the filings. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Heavy insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO, CAO and other senior insiders sold shares on March 16–17 (multiple Form 4 filings). The cluster of sales — including several large transactions — is being interpreted as a negative signal by the market. See the InsiderTrades alert summarizing the filings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals: GWRE still trades well below its 200‑day average and at a high P/E, making it vulnerable to further multiple compression if sentiment weakens or macro risk rises. Analysts’ price targets remain above the current price, but the gap creates sensitivity to sentiment-driven moves.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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