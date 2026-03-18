ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.63. 7,708,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,631,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 8.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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