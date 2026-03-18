Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.61.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

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Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Spirit Energy Corp. and changed its name to Canadian Spirit Resources Inc in June 2004. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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