NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 57552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 8.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

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NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

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