Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.08 and last traded at GBX 227, with a volume of 24117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.93.

About Aptitude Software Group

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Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

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