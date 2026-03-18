Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Insider Tim Cruttenden Purchases 982 Shares

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) insider Tim Cruttenden bought 982 shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 per share, with a total value of £4,949.28.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

PCT traded up GBX 4.63 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.63. 10,100,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,434. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235 and a 52 week high of GBX 531. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 464.50.

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

As artificial intelligence continues to rapidly advance, so does its impact and vast market potential.

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) is a FTSE 100 company managed by one of the largest, most experienced technology investment teams in Europe. We take a conservative approach to investing in this high growth sector and leverage our expertise to navigate AI’s early adoption cycle, embracing the opportunities afforded through widespread AI disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.