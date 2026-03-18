Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 12,033 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,033 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $747,850.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,565,009.30. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,907 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $176,513.04.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 26,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Cytokinetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on CYTK to $100 and kept an outperform rating, signaling strong upside versus the current price and supporting bullish investor expectations. Mizuho raises PT to $100

Mizuho raised its price target on CYTK to $100 and kept an outperform rating, signaling strong upside versus the current price and supporting bullish investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged its target up from $74 to $75 and maintains an overweight/positive stance, reinforcing the buy-side view. JPMorgan raises PT to $75

JPMorgan nudged its target up from $74 to $75 and maintains an overweight/positive stance, reinforcing the buy-side view. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, adding to a broad base of favorable analyst coverage and a consensus price-target materially above the current level. Barclays keeps Buy rating

Barclays reiterated a Buy rating on CYTK, adding to a broad base of favorable analyst coverage and a consensus price-target materially above the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Cytokinetics granted options (8,628 shares) and 5,719 RSUs as inducements to five new hires — standard hiring compensation but modestly dilutive over time. Inducement grants announcement

Cytokinetics granted options (8,628 shares) and 5,719 RSUs as inducements to five new hires — standard hiring compensation but modestly dilutive over time. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation pieces (including assessments after MYQORZO trial data) keep attention on the drug pipeline; results and safety updates will remain key catalysts. MYQORZO valuation assessment

Coverage and valuation pieces (including assessments after MYQORZO trial data) keep attention on the drug pipeline; results and safety updates will remain key catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Robert Blum sold 36,601 shares (~$2.27M at ~\$62.15). Large insider disposals can signal liquidity needs or rebalancing and may pressure sentiment. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling: CEO Robert Blum sold 36,601 shares (~$2.27M at ~\$62.15). Large insider disposals can signal liquidity needs or rebalancing and may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executives sold notable blocks this week (EVP Fady I. Malik: 12,033 shares; EVP Andrew Callos: multiple sales including 1,930 and earlier lots; EVP Sung Lee: 4,935 shares), representing single-digit percentage ownership reductions—adds to selling narrative. EVP Form 4s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

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Cytokinetics Company Profile

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Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

Further Reading

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