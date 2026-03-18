Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6467 and last traded at $0.6603. Approximately 307,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 377,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7070.

Nemus Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -0.04.

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Nemus Bioscience Company Profile

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Nemus Bioscience, Inc is an early‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary prodrug cannabinoid therapeutics for ophthalmic, dermatological and metabolic diseases. The company leverages synthetic derivatives of naturally occurring cannabinoids, designed to improve bioavailability, tissue targeting and therapeutic efficacy. Nemus operates under an OTCMKTS listing and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical candidates, with lead programs focusing on ophthalmic and dermatological indications.

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