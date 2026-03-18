Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $1,061,332.56 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.53, for a total value of $1,061,332.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,372,490.52. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $15.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.98. 4,146,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average is $219.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $402.17.

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Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

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Ciena Company Profile

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Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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