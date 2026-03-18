Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $1,061,332.56 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.53, for a total value of $1,061,332.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,372,490.52. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ciena Price Performance
NYSE:CIEN traded up $15.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.98. 4,146,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average is $219.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $402.17.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena
More Ciena News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term momentum: CIEN has seen rapid gains over the past week, drawing momentum investors and attention to its recent run. Ciena (CIEN) Is Up 14.69% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: AI and hyperscaler demand: Investor letters and coverage point to stronger revenue contribution from hyperscaler and AI-related spending, a fundamental tailwind supporting sales and recent beats. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is Gaining From Hyperscaler And AI-Related Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/momentum recognition: CIEN appears on Zacks’ momentum and investment-ideas lists, reflecting improving fundamentals and helping attract quant/momentum flows. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Century Aluminum, Ciena and Micron Technology
- Neutral Sentiment: OFC presence: Ciena presented at OFC 2026 (slides available) — visibility with customers and partners is constructive but not an immediate earnings trigger. Ciena Presents at OFC 2026 – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/tech context: Coverage of market reactions to Nvidia GTC shows mixed sector responses; broader tech sentiment can amplify CIEN moves but isn’t exclusively driving the stock. Uber Stock and More Winners and Losers of Nvidia GTC 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary questions whether current highs are sustainable — CIEN is trading near levels not seen since the dot‑com era, raising downside risk if growth or margins disappoint. Ciena Stock Is at Its Highest Since the Dot-Com Bubble. Will This Time Be Different?
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cost caution: Some analyst pieces note that while revenue and EPS have jumped, rich multiples and rising costs could limit further upside and increase volatility. Ciena Surges 73% in 3 Months: Should Investors Still Buy the Stock?
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.
In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.
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