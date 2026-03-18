Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Sells $2,514,000.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh Bhatt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,972.32. The trade was a 74.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0%

SUPN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 575,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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