Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 2,725,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,155,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPTU. Benchmark lowered Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Optimum Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $2.00 price target on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.19.

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Optimum Communications Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Optimum Communications, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,239,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,693.40. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Optimum Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Optimum Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Optimum Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Optimum Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Optimum Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Optimum Communications

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

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