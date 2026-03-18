Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,873,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 653,956 shares.The stock last traded at $26.8850 and had previously closed at $26.62.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

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