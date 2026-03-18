Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 9,390 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $363,768.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,537.40. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 3,818,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,005. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Maplebear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,664,000 after buying an additional 54,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Maplebear by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maplebear by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,792,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,567 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,640,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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