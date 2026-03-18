Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn Bamford Sells 3,225 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total value of $2,182,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,264,027.80. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $689.34. 267,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.88. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $730.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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