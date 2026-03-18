Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 42,443 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $5,381,772.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,302.80. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88.

Datadog Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.42, a P/E/G ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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