DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.
DLocal Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of DLO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 2,219,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 507,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLO
DLocal Company Profile
dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.
The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.
dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.