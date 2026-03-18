DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $337.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.

DLocal Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of DLO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 2,219,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 507,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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