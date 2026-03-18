iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 376913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

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iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

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