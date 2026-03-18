Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 623,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 114,240 shares.The stock last traded at $73.34 and had previously closed at $72.54.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 722.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,503,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,483,000 after buying an additional 1,320,384 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 519,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 40,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 338,173 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 586,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after acquiring an additional 234,981 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 631,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,454 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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