SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.3150, but opened at $6.7720. SES shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,910 shares traded.

SES Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.77.

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SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company’s video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

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