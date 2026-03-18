CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells $805,064.68 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $816,288.48.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $585,014.40.
CommVault Systems Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of CVLT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $152.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLT
Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 131.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 217,557 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 156,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CommVault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.
Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.
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