BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.8150. Approximately 29,554,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 60,758,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

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BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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