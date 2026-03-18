Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.7780. 53,679,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 68,446,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 91.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 510,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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