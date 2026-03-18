SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 80,848,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 64,761,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Positive Sentiment: CEO insider purchase — Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares (~$500k), a visible signal of management confidence that can reassure investors and stabilize sentiment. Read More.

CEO insider purchase — Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares (~$500k), a visible signal of management confidence that can reassure investors and stabilize sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SoFi publicly rejected Muddy Waters’ allegations and said it will explore legal action, a proactive defense that could blunt the report’s impact if management’s statements hold up under scrutiny. Read More.

SoFi publicly rejected Muddy Waters’ allegations and said it will explore legal action, a proactive defense that could blunt the report’s impact if management’s statements hold up under scrutiny. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational recognition — SoFi Invest ranked #1 in JD Power’s 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction study for DIY investors, reinforcing product strength and customer traction. Read More.

Operational recognition — SoFi Invest ranked #1 in JD Power’s 2026 U.S. Investor Satisfaction study for DIY investors, reinforcing product strength and customer traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High intraday volume and volatility — traders are active, technical setup is mixed (stock below 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages), which can amplify swings irrespective of fundamentals. Read More.

High intraday volume and volatility — traders are active, technical setup is mixed (stock below 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages), which can amplify swings irrespective of fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller allegations — Muddy Waters published a detailed report accusing SoFi of aggressive financial engineering and balance‑sheet issues; those claims prompted immediate selling and heightened regulatory/forensic risk until independently resolved. Read More.

Short‑seller allegations — Muddy Waters published a detailed report accusing SoFi of aggressive financial engineering and balance‑sheet issues; those claims prompted immediate selling and heightened regulatory/forensic risk until independently resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure — recent reports about JPMorgan lending restrictions and stress in private credit have rattled fintech lenders broadly, increasing downside risk for SOFI beyond the specific short‑report noise. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 122,916 shares worth $2,598,549. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.