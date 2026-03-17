Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $534.20 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,589 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $534,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

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About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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