Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $132.44, but opened at $138.55. Vail Resorts shares last traded at $139.3450, with a volume of 204,169 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert A. Katz acquired 37,500 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $730,317.15. This trade represents a 3.55% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $234.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 144.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 317.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $8,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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