Taiko (TAIKO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s genesis date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,125,678 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,125,678.02040041 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.13126445 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $2,962,052.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

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