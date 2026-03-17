Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $2.50

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

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DocGo Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,334. DocGo has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key DocGo News

Here are the key news stories impacting DocGo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat street expectations and the company raised guidance — investors reacted to a reported revenue beat and updated 2026 revenue guidance that points to stronger top‑line growth, which helped lift the stock. Article Title

Q4 revenue beat street expectations and the company raised guidance — investors reacted to a reported revenue beat and updated 2026 revenue guidance that points to stronger top‑line growth, which helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with $3 price targets — Needham (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald (overweight) both kept a $3 PT, implying roughly 300% upside from current levels and adding buying pressure. Benzinga

Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with $3 price targets — Needham (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald (overweight) both kept a $3 PT, implying roughly 300% upside from current levels and adding buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $290M–$310M and signaled a push toward profitability — management also said it is exploring strategic alternatives, indicating potential for value‑creating moves. Article Title

Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $290M–$310M and signaled a push toward profitability — management also said it is exploring strategic alternatives, indicating potential for value‑creating moves. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings call transcript are available for deeper color on guidance, margin plans and strategic options — useful for investors who want to assess execution risk. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the full earnings call transcript are available for deeper color on guidance, margin plans and strategic options — useful for investors who want to assess execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and continued losses — reported EPS was materially below estimates (wide loss per share), underscoring ongoing profitability challenges that increase execution risk. MarketBeat

Large EPS miss and continued losses — reported EPS was materially below estimates (wide loss per share), underscoring ongoing profitability challenges that increase execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Year‑over‑year revenue decline and weak margins — Q4 revenue fell versus the prior year (company cited a wind‑down of mig), and the firm reported negative net margin and negative ROE, reinforcing that recovery depends on execution and scale. Business Wire

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

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