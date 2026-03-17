Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.81. 67,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 728,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Specifically, insider Charles K. Huebner Trust purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 188,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,329.74. This represents a 7.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Huebner Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Ridgepost Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,148.72. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ridgepost Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ridgepost Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ridgepost Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ridgepost Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Ridgepost Capital

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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