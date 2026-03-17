Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $175,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are calling growth ETFs attractive after the S&P pullback, encouraging buying into Nasdaq‑heavy funds like QQQ as a way to capture long‑term tech/AI upside. While the S&P 500 Sells Off These 2 Growth ETFs Are Still Worth Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/stock‑specific rallies in cloud and AI infrastructure names (neocloud group) are lifting tech‑heavy indexes, supporting QQQ’s gains as those megacap and growth segments show strength. Neocloud Stocks Skyrocket: Why IREN, CoreWeave, and MARA Holdings Are Rallying
- Positive Sentiment: Optimistic takes on the AI thematic argue investors should maintain or add exposure to AI winners — a tailwind for QQQ given its concentration in large AI/tech names. Why You Should Still Buy The AI Bubble
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF comparisons and buy/sell guidance (VOO vs QQQ, VONG vs QQQ) are prompting tactical flows between broad‑cap and growth ETFs; this can create short‑term rotation but doesn’t alter QQQ’s long‑term case. VOO or QQQ: Investor Says One ETF Looks Far More Attractive for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily updates and pre‑market notes show short‑term positioning tilting into QQQ, reflecting intraday/intraworkweek flow more than a structural change. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/16/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (U.S.‑Iran tensions) is creating downside risk for semiconductors and broader tech supply chains — a headwind for QQQ’s sizable semiconductor and hardware exposure. U.S.-Iran War: Hidden Risks For Semiconductors
- Negative Sentiment: Macro worries — a potential shift in the Fed rate outlook, rising 10‑year yields and recession chatter — lift volatility and can pressure high‑multiple growth stocks that dominate QQQ. Turning Point: The Next Phase For The 10-Year Bond Yield Is Crucial
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts argue value‑tilts (e.g., Dow ETFs) may outperform if geopolitical and rate uncertainty persists, which could prompt rotation out of QQQ into safer/value sectors. Is Dow ETF Better-Positioned Than S&P 500 & Nasdaq Amid Iran War?
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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