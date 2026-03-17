Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $175,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Navigoe LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ opened at $600.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.09. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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