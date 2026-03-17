Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,592 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 12th total of 11,636 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPVM traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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